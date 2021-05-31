SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in South Sacramento on Sunday night.

The department said the man was shot along the 5100 block of Scarborough Way.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene a little after 9 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. A man who had been shot at least once was then found by officers.

Officers say the man’s injury was life-threatening and first aid was started. Medics soon took over, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believe the suspect in the shooting left the scene before officers arrived. No description of the suspect was available at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the police at (916) 808-5471.