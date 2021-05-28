SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With triple-digit temperatures on the way, families are looking for a place to cool off – and one by one, parks and pools across our area are opening up.

Danielle Kurzeil and her two-year-old daughter Rosie were giggling with glee.

“It’s amazing to see her light up. This is exciting – she’s never done that before,” she said.

Rosie got to experience a splash pad for the first time at North Natomas Regional Park after moving here from Brooklyn.

“It was just our luck that we moved here just before everything happened,” Kurzeil said.

Kurzeil and her family spent all of last summer trying to beat the heat along with the Shipley family.

“It was pretty miserable we mostly hung out in the backyard and sprayed him with the hose instead,” Jon Shipley said.

Their one-and-a-half-year-old son Jackson was loving the cooldown and communing with other kids.

“Everybody just seems more free, more willing to be outside and enjoy it – and have the kids have a good time,” Shipley said.

Splash pads are opening up across the area one by one, although in some cities they may not be at full capacity. The City of West Sacramento says water conservation measures have been implemented at its splash pads to cut water use by 50 percent, and the schedule is subject to change due to state drought guidelines.

Pools are another option. On Saturday, the aquatic center in Folsom reopens for the first time since March 2020. The Elk Grove aquatic center is open this weekend as well.

All have COVID-19 protocols, which Shipley says is well worth it.

“Happier people make happy people,” said Shipley.

The City of Sacramento is opening up 14 pools this summer, but only the Clunie Pool located in McKinley Park will be opening by Memorial Day.

Additionally, the Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. and Hart Senior Center at 915 27th St. will be open as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 31.