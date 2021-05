Question of the Day - 5/27Courtney closes out a Thursday show with a question in honor of our little Pet of the Week, and the little ones we saw today at Antelope Meadows: What's big in a small package? Everyone answers (you KNOW what Dina's answer is!), and then we let Queen serenade us off to the Drew Barrymore show! Thanks for joining us this morning, see you tomorrow morning at 4:30!

14 hours ago