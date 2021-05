Question of the Day - 5/26What piece of advice would you give your heartbroken younger self?

7 hours ago

Quote ThisCan our Good Day Players name quotes from these famous American films? Find out in Quote This!

7 hours ago

Japanese Woodblock PrintsExciting new art exhibit at the Discovery Shop - Ukiyo-e Japanese woodblock prints made between 1650-1960's will go on sale from a very generous donor June 1 at the Discovery Shop.

8 hours ago

Pediatrician on Kids in PoolsWe're already seeing more drowning stories in the news. With Memorial Day Weekend just around the corner, we will chat with a pediatrician about some water safety tips for the whole family.

8 hours ago

UC Davis Student FirefightersUC Davis Student Firefighters raise money for Firefighters Burn Institute. Their program puts on a pancake breakfast every year to raise money for the Firefighter Burn Institute, but with COVID-19, we had to go another route. This year, they are hosting a pancake themed T-Shirt drive to continue the tradition and still raise money for the Firefighters Burn Institute.

8 hours ago