Question of the Day - 5/26What piece of advice would you give your heartbroken younger self?

33 minutes ago

Quote ThisCan our Good Day Players name quotes from these famous American films? Find out in Quote This!

36 minutes ago

Japanese Woodblock PrintsExciting new art exhibit at the Discovery Shop - Ukiyo-e Japanese woodblock prints made between 1650-1960's will go on sale from a very generous donor June 1 at the Discovery Shop.

1 hour ago

Pediatrician on Kids in PoolsWe're already seeing more drowning stories in the news. With Memorial Day Weekend just around the corner, we will chat with a pediatrician about some water safety tips for the whole family.

1 hour ago

UC Davis Student FirefightersUC Davis Student Firefighters raise money for Firefighters Burn Institute. Their program puts on a pancake breakfast every year to raise money for the Firefighter Burn Institute, but with COVID-19, we had to go another route. This year, they are hosting a pancake themed T-Shirt drive to continue the tradition and still raise money for the Firefighters Burn Institute.

1 hour ago