Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Question of the Day - 5/26
What piece of advice would you give your heartbroken younger self?
33 minutes ago
Quote This
Can our Good Day Players name quotes from these famous American films? Find out in Quote This!
36 minutes ago
Japanese Woodblock Prints
Exciting new art exhibit at the Discovery Shop - Ukiyo-e Japanese woodblock prints made between 1650-1960's will go on sale from a very generous donor June 1 at the Discovery Shop.
1 hour ago
Pediatrician on Kids in Pools
We're already seeing more drowning stories in the news. With Memorial Day Weekend just around the corner, we will chat with a pediatrician about some water safety tips for the whole family.
1 hour ago
UC Davis Student Firefighters
UC Davis Student Firefighters raise money for Firefighters Burn Institute. Their program puts on a pancake breakfast every year to raise money for the Firefighter Burn Institute, but with COVID-19, we had to go another route. This year, they are hosting a pancake themed T-Shirt drive to continue the tradition and still raise money for the Firefighters Burn Institute.
1 hour ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Wednesday's Show Info (5/26/21)
Tuesday's Show Info (5/25/21)
Monday's Show Info (5/24/21)
Sunday's Show Info (5/23/21)
Saturday's Show Info (5/22/21)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
KMAX LIVE
On Air
9 Dead In San Jose Mass Shooting, Including Suspect
May 26, 2021 at 10:45 am
Filed Under:
Mass Shooting
,
San Jose