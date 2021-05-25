MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto teen who was shot last week by a sheriff’s deputy after a chase has died.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. on May 18 in the area of Finch and McClure roads in Modesto, just after the alleged chase between the teen and deputies ended.

The Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy who shot the 17-year-old male suspect has been identified as Deputy Gerardo Zazueta. He has been with the department for four years, according to a statement Tuesday from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say there were five teenagers in the car at the time, and the driver was the only person who was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died on Friday night.

An earlier report by the sheriff’s office alleged that the teen rammed his vehicle into the sheriff’s office vehicles. Deputies reportedly tried stopping the car with a pit maneuver near the airport. That’s where the shots were fired.

No further information about the teen has been released by officials.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz told CBS13 the deputy did not at first know there were teens in the car when he fired.

“It’s almost impossible for us to do a hypothetical what we may have done differently, but we seek out cooperation each and every time we make contact,” said Sgt. Schwartz.

The sheriff’s department says it will release bodycam video of the shooting by July 2.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call case agent Detective Gonzalez by calling 209-595-8686. Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous by calling Crimes Stoppers at 1-866-602-7463 or download the P3 Tip application for your mobile device.