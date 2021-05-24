MODESTO (CBS13) – A man is under arrest for allegedly hitting a young child with his vehicle on a busy Modesto street and then driving away.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, 20-year-old Santiago Martinez of Modesto was driving on Glenn Avenue, just east of Ustick Road, in Modesto when he hit an 18-month-old boy who had wandered out of his residence, according to a statement from the CHP.

Martinez then reportedly continued driving for about a mile until witnesses chased him down and made him return to the scene of the incident, say officers.

The boy was taken to Doctors Medical Center where he later died.

Martinez was arrested on the charge of felony hit and run. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, the CHP says. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the incident.