RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — The person who died after their car was shot at on Highway 50 near Sacramento late Wednesday night has been identified.

California Highway Patrol says, just before midnight, dispatchers got a 911 from someone who reported that they had just been shot while driving along eastbound Highway 50 near Watt Avenue.

That person was able to exit at Bradshaw Road and eventually stopped in a parking lot near Oates Drive.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department deputies as well as Rancho Cordova police and CHP officers responded to the parking lot and found a shooting victim. The person was then rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center but was soon pronounced dead.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear and no suspects have been identified. The victim’s car has been impounded for evidence.

On Friday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Sacramento resident Amir Moore.

Part of eastbound Highway 50 was closed through the morning commute as investigators collected evidence.