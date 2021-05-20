YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An alleged domestic violence incident and hostage situation in Yuba City last night ended a police officer shooting the suspect.

The Yuba City Police Department says they got a call around 7:45 p.m. from a victim inside a house on Wildflower Circle saying he was hit in the head by the suspect. The suspect was also reportedly holding a woman hostage in the bedroom.

Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the suspect inside the home. At some point, he allegedly came out of the bedroom while holding a weapon against the woman’s neck.

The suspect then came towards officers with the weapon still in his hand – prompting one officer to shoot him.

Officers started first aid to the suspect and victims before medics arrived. All three people – the suspect, the first victim and the woman who was being held hostage – have been taken to the hospital, though it’s unclear how badly they were injured.

The investigation is now being handled by the Yuba-Sutter Regional Officer Involved Shooting Team.