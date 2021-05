Cardinal County, Part 3!Julissa is BACK in Cardinal County checking out more of the kids' business ideas! They are so creative!

4 hours ago

Question of the DayToday's QOTD: Who would you like to sit next to on a first class flight?

6 hours ago

Chandos Competes on "Chopped"We talk to Chando of Chandos Tacos as he gives us a preview of what's to come on an episode of "Chopped" because he's in it!

6 hours ago

WikiWho?Check out today's edition of WikiWho?

6 hours ago

Vaccine Clinics for 12+We're at Vacaville High School where they are administering Covid vaccine shots for ages 12 and up.

7 hours ago