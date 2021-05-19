ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Roseville police on Wednesday announced it reopened the missing person case of Susan Jacobson, who vanished eight years ago.

Detectives were out at Susan’s home Wednesday hoping to find new leads in the investigation.

Her car was previously found unlocked and parked at a Raley’s near Pleasant Grove and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard, less than a mile from her home.

Her case, police say, is very unusual, and investigators are hoping a new set of eyes will lead them to better clues.

“To have a woman truly disappear out of thin air go missing and to never be heard from again,” police said.

Hours after the announcement of the reopening of the case, detectives were out at her Sun City Roseville home, even talking with her husband, Chris Jacobson, who we spoke with in the past.

“I didn’t have anything to with it, I’m still trying to search why it happened and exactly how it happened,” he said in 2015.

CBS13 attempted to speak to his family but were told no, as they said they are working with getting a new attorney after the old one retired.

Roseville police say their hope is to find additional new evidence and encourage people to come forward. They also plan to use advanced technology to process any old or new pieces of evidence.

till, why Jacobson’s car was found unoccupied with her wallet inside remains a mystery.

Detectives said no new evidence has been found but they will continue to interview neighbors.