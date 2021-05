Tony's Deli Reopens Established in 1991, Tony's Deli was hit hard from pandemic as well as protests. Located at 12th and J Streets, in the historic Masonic Temple Building in the heart of Sacramento. We go behind the counter and help make, or watch him make, delectable Tony's sandwiches!

EGPD New OfficersFor the first time, EGPD will be sending 8 new recruits to the academy at once and upon graduation in 6 months, will start their careers here at EGPD. Some of these recruits are starting their careers in the profession after success in other professions and decided the make the change during the last year. Dina Kupfer spoke with the Chief of Police and two of the recruits live.

12 hours ago