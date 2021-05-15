TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have died at God’s Bath swimming hole in Tuolumne County on Friday, authorities said.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says there were only two victims — not three as originally reported — involved in the deadly drowning. One man was pulled from the river at God’s Bath, a popular swimming spot in the Stanislaus National Forest.

Recovery teams were at the river today searching for the second body.

God’s Bath is tucked away in the hills, a frequent attraction of adventure seekers. But it can be extremely hard to get to if you don’t know the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, people have had to jump in and save drowning victims at God’s Bath before, including an incident in 2019 where a woman was pulled to safety by someone who then revived her using CPR.