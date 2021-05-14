Community Yard Sale
Until 12pm
The Fallbrook Neighborhood
Off of Bond between Whittemore Drive and Crowell
Elk Grove

She Rocks Girls Flag Football Camp
Today
9am – 1pm
7700 Franklin Blvd
solidgroundsports.org
(916) 889-3548
Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram: Solid Ground Sports

Sac Republic Youth
Academy Tryouts – Players ages 13-19
Sunday, May 16, Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.
Register at SacRepublicFC.com/TalentID.

Thunderbird Extravaganza
Today Until 5 pm
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street
Sacramento

Multi-family Neighborhood Garage Sale
Cirby and Green Hill, one block east of Cirby and Sunrise Ave.
Saturday, May 15th — 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Rainbow Unicorns
Roseville Girls Softball
http://www.rosevillegirlssoftball.org

South County First Responder Fishing Derby
8 AM – 2 PM. May 15, 2021
http://www.pioneerfire.org

Last Blockbuster on the Planet
http://www.bendblockbuster.com

Crystal Basin Cellars
http://www.crystalbasin.com

Tasting Room Information
Open every day 11-5 pm
(530) 647-1767
3550 Carson Road
Camino, CA 95709

Make an RSVP for a tasting! https://calendly.com/crystal-basin/tasting?month=2021-03

Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
http://www.cortibrothers.com

Bringing It Home POP UP Fruit Stand
8 Mile & Alpine Rd., Morada
Th/Fri Open 12:30 pm
Sat/Sun Open 10:30 am
http://www.bringingithome.com

