FOLSOM (CBS13) – A Folsom man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing another man to death with a knife.

Just before 10 a.m. Friday, police received the report of a stabbing in the 50 Block of Natoma Street, near the Folsom Community Center. Officers went to the scene and found a homeless man with “serious” knife wounds to his stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to a Folsom Police Department statement.

The witness who reported the crime provided the police with a description of the suspect and where he was heading after the incident. From that, police then set up a perimeter in the area and searched for the suspect, 50-year-old Gary Allen of Folsom, who is also homeless. With the help of police K-9, Allen was arrested an hour later.

Police believe the stabbing happened during a fight between the suspect and the victim. No one else was injured in the incident. Both men were known to local police.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the stabbing victim as 48-year-old Marlon Patrick.

The Folsom Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the Communications Center at (916) 355-7231.