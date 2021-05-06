MODESTO (CBS13) — An officer-involved shooting that occurred in Modesto last May has been deemed as justified by the county district attorney.
"After a thorough review of all the relevant evidence gathered during the investigation of the officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 25, 2020, the shooting has been determined to be justified," Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager said in a statement Thursday.
According to Modesto police, on May 25 around 9:30 p.m., officers John Carracio and Ryan Owens were stopped at the intersection of west Orangeburg and Enslen Avenues when 35-year-old Reymar Gagarin pulled up next to them.
Gagarin got out of the vehicle and was reportedly holding a handgun. He then walked towards officers while pointing the gun at them. The officers opened fire at him, hitting him multiple times, according to then Modesto Police Department Chief Galen Carroll.
Gagarin was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
Gagarin’s gun was later found to be fake.
Witnesses say Gagarin wanted to get into a chase with police and force them to shoot him.
The Modesto Police Department later released bodycam video of the incident, which you can see here.