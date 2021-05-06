NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Nevada County authorities are asking for the public to help locate a woman with a newborn whose whereabouts are unknown.

The woman is identified by the sheriff’s office only by her first name: Kimberly. She is known to frequent the North San Juan and Camptonville areas and does not have a vehicle, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies wanted to perform a welfare check because Kimberly recently gave birth. The sheriff’s office said it is believed Kimberly is homeless and there is no reason to believe anything criminal happened to her.

No further information about Kimberly was released.