STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after a woman was stabbed to death in Stockton on Tuesday.

Stockton police say, a little after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Del Playa Court to investigate a report of a stabbing, At the scene, officers found a 58-year-old woman with stab wounds.

Officers were able to contact the suspect inside a residence in the area. He was still armed with a knife, police say, but he was soon taken into custody.

Police say the woman was rushed to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released at this point.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Santiago Soto. He was first taken to the hospital to be treated for some non-life-threatening injuries that appeared to be self-inflicted, police say, before he was booked into jail.