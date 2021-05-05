SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews say they have extinguished a fire at a Pocket-area home on Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 6600 block of Riverside Boulevard.

Incident info: 6600 Block of Riverside Blvd; Two-story residential home had a bedroom fire on the second floor. Fire extinguished. No injuries. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7M4v0pxI7o — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 5, 2021

Sacramento Fire says firefighters found a bedroom fire on the second floor of a home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage caused by the fire is unclear.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.