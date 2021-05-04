SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — To try and get more people vaccinated against COVID-19, Target is now offering coupons to guests who get their shot at the store.
As of this week, Target says all of their stores that have a CVS inside can now do vaccinations.
All guests and employees who get their COVID-19 vaccine at the CVS at Target will receive a $5 coupon for in-store purchases.
People can register for appointments at CVS.com.
The push comes as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine appears to have slowed across the US. In Sacramento alone, hundreds of vaccine appointments have remained available this week.