KEYES (CBS13) — Authorities say a fight at some taco trucks near Keyes over the weekend escalated to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of Martha Avenue and 7th Street in unincorporated Keyes to investigate a reported shooting.

An unresponsive teenage boy was then found in the middle of the road. First responders started life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that a fight had broken out while several people were eating at some taco trucks in the area. Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but shots were soon fired.

Investigators believe the victim, who was identified as Evan Robinson, was the unintended target.

Detectives say they have identified persons of interest but no definitive suspects at this point in the investigation. No other details about the persons of interest or suspects have been released.