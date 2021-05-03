SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento County home was damaged by fire on Monday.
According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened in a single-story home on Victory Avenue just east over the freeway from Kaiser South Hospital.
Just before 3:30 p.m., an agency spokesperson tweeted that the fire had been “knocked down without injuries. Earlier, there were concerns about the fire spreading to an adjacent home.
No further information has been released.
#VictoryAv fire involves a single home with minor extension to the exterior of the property. Fire is knocked down without injuries. pic.twitter.com/52T05ErlUM
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 3, 2021MORE NEWS: Rancho Cordova Woman, 24, Found Dead After Crash Off Levee