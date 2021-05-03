EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man from the town of Cool in El Dorado County was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a DUI head-on crash that killed two people last year.

On the afternoon of April 1, 2020, Daniel Sanford, 93, and his wife Shirley, 85, were driving on Highway 49 from their home in Roseville when Timothy Clark’s Dodge Durango veered off the highway, crossed over the center median, and hit the Sanfords’ vehicle head-on, according to a statement from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Sanford was killed instantly, and Shirley Sanford was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital where she died several days later.

Clark’s breath tests revealed his alcohol level was .24%, three times the legal limit. Clark was charged with the crime of murder due to having two recent driving DUI convictions.

While Clark was in custody on the DUI murder charges, he allegedly unlawfully collected unemployment insurance from the Employment Development Department and was subsequently charged with an added count of insurance fraud which extends his minimum parole eligibility date by three years.

Under current law, Clark will be eligible for parole in 2045.