SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person who was allegedly shining a laser at a California Highway Patrol aircraft has been arrested – and it was all caught on camera.

On Sunday, CHP-Valley Division Air Operations released video of a recent laser strike incident.

Exactly where the incident took place was not disclosed, but CHP says Air-21 was helping officers with tracking a speeding DUI suspect at the time.

As seen in the video, Air-21 was struck by a laser several times.

The CHP aircraft continued to circle the area, quickly tracking the suspect down and directing officers to his location.

Later in the video, a patrol car could be seen pulling up – with the suspect putting his hands in the air.

People suspected of shining a laser at an aircraft face federal charges.