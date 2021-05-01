SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four young women in the Sacramento area made history Saturday, as they were among the first girls in the country to become Eagle Scouts.

It’s a rank that’s always been open to boys, but now girls are showing they too have what it takes to “be prepared.”

It’s a new look for an organization that’s been around for more than a century.

“I’ve been working hard at this for the past two years,” Melissa Meux said.

These four girls are pioneers – the first class of female Eagle Scouts.

“It’s a great honor to have,” said Amyann Evans.

Evans is just 14 years old and joined the Boy Scouts in 2019 – when girls were first allowed in.

“I was in Girl Scouts since I was 5 and my brother was an Eagle Scout, and I thought the program was an amazing program and that it would be a great fit for me,” Evans said.

“My daughter being in this first inaugural class is pretty amazing,” Evans’ mother said.

For others like Meux, becoming an Eagle Scout is a family tradition.

“My father has Eagle rank, my uncle does as well, and so does my grandfather. And I thought it would be really cool if I got to be a part of that even if I was a girl,” she said.

Her father says there were some uncertainties in being among the first girls to join.

“Of course, she was concerned about what the reception would be like, but the reception has been extremely positive and welcoming,” he said.

Only about 6% of scouts go on to earn the Eagle Rank, and it takes a lot of work, including a service project that benefits the community.

“The whole process was pretty long but it was definitely worth it,” Meux said.

It’s the highest-ranking honor for these girls, who now have the skills and commitment to help others.

“Receiving this award will be one more step in continuing my journey through community service,” Evans said.

More than 900 girls across the country are expected to earn the Eagle Scout rank this year.