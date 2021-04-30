SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Summertime temperatures are already sneaking into the forecast, and that has people planning for pool season.

At Little Whale Swim School in Sacramento County, families kick off summer by learning to swim safely.

“Cooling off – it’s a nice thing for the kids to be able to do,” said Joseph Hamilton.

His son is enrolled in a class at Little Whale. Together, they’re hoping for a more normal summer, after the pandemic poses problems for pools across the area.

“We’re hoping things will be a little less restrictive, and he can play with his friends a little more often,” Hamilton said.

Many others at the pool feel the same after swim classes took a dive last year.

“We were shut down, we missed out on the bulk of our business,” said Anya Hall, Little Whale Swim School owner.

Enrollment at her school has practically doubled as people make up for lost time.

“Parents should really keep in mind that their kids haven’t been in the water for almost two years, let alone one,” Hall said.

Those safety measures are a priority for the City of Sacramento, too. City Recreation Manager Jackie Beecham is currently hiring more than 200 staff members – including lifeguards.

“We’re recruiting more staff now than we ever have before as we’re kind of looking to have an extended season,” Beecham said. She said this year they’re opening up 14 pools; some as soon as Memorial Day weekend. Last year, they only opened four.

But Sacramento isn’t the only place hiring. Several area cities and towns are looking for aquatic specialists and lifeguards. Raging Waters at Cal Expo is looking for staff after sitting empty for months. The water park plans to make its summer 2021 return. Waterparks like Sunsplash in Roseville are hiring, too.

This news makes for an exciting summer for many already looking to beat the heat.

“It’s only the end of April and we’re having 80-90 degree days,” Beecham said.

The City of Sacramento said they’ll still have some COVID restrictions in place when they do open pools again. Measures like physical distance, required pre-registration, and reduced capacities can be expected.