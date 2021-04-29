SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A CHP officer in Sacramento helped a blind man out, and the incident was captured on video.

Casey Haynes, a bystander, captured the incident on video in the Arden Arcade area that showing a CHP officer helping out a man in need.

Download the CBS Sacramento News App

Haynes says he was heading home from work when he saw Officer Hartman helping a blind man who had stumbled over the curb after crossing Cottage Way.

CHP North Sacramento reposted the video and thanked Officer Hartman for the kind gesture.