SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The search is on for a beloved pet that was snatched from outside her owner’s salon.

“I am heartbroken,” said Tammy Kao as she wiped away tears.

Kao is looking for her sweet Maddie, a 13-year-old maltipoo who was taken Monday morning.

“A client walk[ed] in and [said], “Where is the dog?” Kao said. “I go look in the back and she not in the back.”

She says Maddie likes lying in the sun outside the front door of her Northgate nail salon, but that day surveillance video shows the dog ended up a few doors down.

“I don’t know how she can do that,” said Kao.

Kao says Maddie was a gift from her daughter. She was a regular at the salon – and was very comfortable with customers.

“She [would] tell me when customers come in. She would come in the back and get me,” Kao said. “She is like my employee.”

Kao spent the last 24 hours putting up flyers, hoping, and praying.

“Yesterday [was] the full moon, so I pray to Buddha to help me please,” she said.

And she has been putting the word out with the help of people like her friend Helen Dang.

“We are so worried about Maddie,” Dang said.

The two had their dogs microchipped. Kao is hoping someone will realize that and bring her beloved Maddie back.

“The dog [means] a lot to me, like my baby — maybe more than my baby,” she said softly.

If you have seen that dog – or find it – you can take it to a shelter or a veterinarian to check for a microchip.