ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A woman is suspected of stealing someone’s wallet in Roseville, then withdrawing thousands from the victim’s bank account.

Surveillance photo of the wallet thief suspect. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Roseville police say the suspect walked into an office building along the 2900 Douglas Boulevard and somehow took a wallet from someone’s purse.

The suspect went onto withdraw around $11,000 from the victim’s account.

Investigators didn’t say exactly when the theft took place, but surveillance photos of the suspect were released on Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Roseville police at (916) 746-1059.