DELHI (CBS13) — A Modesto man was left with major injuries have a hit-and-run in Delhi over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight Sunday, officers got a report about a hit-and-run involving a car and a pedestrian near Stephens Street and Schendel Avenue.

Officers found 38-year-old Modesto resident Jason Anthony Peterson lying in the shoulder.

It appears Peterson was walking within the crosswalk when a sedan drove through and struck him. The car didn’t stop.

Peterson was rushed to the hospital to be treated for major injuries to his left leg and head. His current condition was not disclosed.

Investigators believe the car involved was a silver, 2003-2006 Hyundai Elantra. The car will have possible side mirror damage.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or with any other information is urged to contact the CHP Merced area office.