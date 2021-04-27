WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a grass fire in West Sacramento on Tuesday.

The fire burned in a field in the Southport area along Lake Washington Boulevard near Southport Parkway. Despite the field being recently mowed, windy, dry conditions fueled the flames, according to a West Sacramento Fire Department statement.

Download the CBS Sacramento App

Smoke from the fire drifted over the roadway, causing some visibility issues.

The West Sacramento Police Department provided traffic control until te the smoke died down and firetrucks left the roadway.