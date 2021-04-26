ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are turning to the public to help them find a driver that hit a cyclist in Roseville.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, a truck described as a white, newer Ford F-series pickup truck, was driving on Ben Ezra Way toward Folsom Road when it hit a cyclist. The truck stopped initially but then drove away, according to a statement from the Roseville Police Department.

The bicyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The truck was pulling a dual axle trailer that contained landscaping equipment.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information related to the incident, you are asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.