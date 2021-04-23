Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Interstate 5

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The latest on a crash along Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Friday morning:

8:45 a.m.

Authorities say the crash is now clear.

Drivers should expect residual delays through the morning.

7:26 a.m.

An overturned big rig has traffic severely backed up along northbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove on Friday morning.

The crash happened a little before 5:30 a.m. just south of Elk Grove Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to crash is unclear, but a big rig that was hauling sod ended up on its side and partially blocking both lanes of traffic.

No significant injuries were reported, authorities say.

It appears clean-up efforts will take some time due to some of the sod spilling in the crash.

Traffic is only getting by along the center median. Drivers are being strongly urged to use an alternate route and a SigAlert has been issued. Anyone trying to get through the area is being warned to expect extremely heavy traffic.

California Highway Patrol says they do not expect to open a lane until around 8 a.m.