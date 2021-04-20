LODI (CBS13) – A 91-year-old Lodi woman who was locked in her own home while it burned is now safe.

The front of the home has a board over one of the windows after a group of people helped smashed it in order to get the woman out Tuesday.

Handyman Mike Becerra says he was on the job when he noticed the fire.

“So, I went over and looked — I heard a lady talking very softly,” he said. “I quickly understood what was happening; I asked her, ‘can you get out of the house?’ She said ‘no I can’t.'”

With the help of neighbors, Mike broke the window and put the fire out with a garden hose. They got the woman out just in time.

Mike says the woman has dementia, so she is locked inside the residence for her safety.