Gaming for a Cause

http://www.extra-life.org/united

Twitter and IG: SacExtraLife

FB: ExtraLifeSacramento

Or SacExtraLife.com to find all social media platforms/event info

April 23 – 25th, 2021 – times vary

Big Trick Energy

Premieres Thursday, April 22 @ 10:30 PM (ET/PT) on truTV.

https://forever-country.com/

IG forever_country1

High Five for Teachers 5K

Sunday, May 2, 2021

Register Online

https://bitly.com/32k4p7F

Lunchbox Wax

http://www.lunchboxwax.com/ca-fair-oaks

Instagram: lunchboxwax_fairoaks

Facebook: LunchboxWax (Fair Oaks)

Brethren Brew Pub

http://www.brethrenbrewingcompany.com