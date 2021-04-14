SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS Sacramento) – One person is behind bars on suspicion of homicide after a man was found dead inside a Sacramento County residence.
At around 8:27 p.m. Tuesday, deputies received the call from someone at a multi-residential complex in the 9500 block of Folsom Boulevard. The caller said they could hear screaming and the sound of a struggle coming from a neighboring apartment, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office statement.
Deputies then went to the apartment where the disturbance was reportedly coming from and found a deceased man with severe trauma to his body, the Department says.
Additional deputies arrived at the apartment building and say they stopped a person of interest attempting to leave the area. That person was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a single count of homicide.
The incident remains under investigation, and the identity of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.