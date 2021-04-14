JAMESTOWN (CBS13) – A Tuolumne County man originally investigated for making a disturbance has been arrested after he allegedly threw a stun gun probe at a deputy, injuring him.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called out to Rocca Park in Jamestown to investigate reports of a man yelling and causing a disturbance, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

When they arrived, deputies spotted the man, later identified as 45-year-old John Hosek of Jamestown, and made contact with him. Based on Hosek’s state and possible threat to the public, deputies ordered him to the ground, but he refused. Instead, he allegedly approached deputies and challenging them to fight.

A struggle resulted and a deputy used a stun gun against Hosek, which was ineffective. Hosek then allegedly pulled the stun gun probe from his body and threw it at a deputy, causing a minor injury on the deputy’s face. Hosek was handcuffed and placed into a body restraint after he continued to resist.

Hosek was taken to a hospital in Sonora for medical evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail on charges of resisting an officer, resulting in injury to the officer, battery on an officer, and violation of parole.