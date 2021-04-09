SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a blaze outside of a recycling facility in Sacramento County on Friday.
#MetroFire is o/s of an exterior fire at a recycling facility in a metal pile on #ElderCreekRd. There are no threats to any structures or adjoining properties. Fire attack has commenced. pic.twitter.com/yYzY2B876R
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 9, 2021
Sacramento Metro Fire says a metal pile along Elder Creek Road appeared was on fire. At around 3:30 p.m., officials said the fire was starting to die down.
Watt Avenue and Elder Creek Road were shut down while crews remain on the scene. Alternate routes were advised.
No structures or other nearby properties were threatened, firefighters say. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Updates to follow.