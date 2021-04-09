SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a blaze outside of a recycling facility in Sacramento County on Friday.

Sacramento Metro Fire says a metal pile along Elder Creek Road appeared was on fire. At around 3:30 p.m., officials said the fire was starting to die down.

Watt Avenue and Elder Creek Road were shut down while crews remain on the scene. Alternate routes were advised.

No structures or other nearby properties were threatened, firefighters say. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Updates to follow.