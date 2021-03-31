SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As the push to vaccinate Californians continues, Sacramento is showing more signs of a return to normalcy.
Warmer weather and more vaccinated people meant packed dining areas, full parks and more traffic this week
“We just want to come out and enjoy Old Sac and all the parks,” said Lexi Verdugo, who lives in Sacramento.
Verdugo said there’s a stark difference between this year and the last as more people get the vaccine leading to looser restrictions.
Sacramentans are feeling free once again.
"I got vaccinated, a few of my friends got vaccinated, it's really just opened things up for us," said basketball enthusiast Reid Dale.
This time last year, basketball hoops weren’t even up in most parks, so Dale is pumped to be off the bench and back in the game.
“Feeling safe, feeling like we can go out responsibly taking care of the community and ourselves,” he said.
Sacramento recently moved into the red tier, which means indoor dining is back on the table.
“It feels really good, everyone feels ready to come back out,” said Mulvaney B&L Owner Patrick Mulvaney. “Last year at this time we were empty because everyone was afraid and downtown looked like a ghost town.”
But after a long year, staff morale is up since restaurant workers are in group 1b for vaccine eligibility. Mulvaney said his team is almost completely vaccinated.
“So now that we’re back with the vaccines taking effect, it’s perfect timing for spring,” he said.