SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected a Bay Area lawmaker as his next Attorney General.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced that he had nominated Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Alameda) for the role.

“Rob represents what makes California great – our desire to take on righteous fights and reverse systematic injustices,” Newsom said in a statement about Bonta’s selection.

As CA's first Filipino Attorney General, @RobBontaCA will fight to reform our justice system & stand up to hate. He has led efforts to end cash bail, ban for-profit prisons, renter protections, and hate crime protections. He will be a staunch advocate for CA values. pic.twitter.com/Z5UYGo34P6 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 24, 2021

Newsom highlighted Bonta’s career in public service as well as his background in law.

“Growing up with parents steeped in social justice movements, Rob has become a national leader in the fight to repair our justice system and defend the rights of every Californian,” Newsom said.

Bonta is a graduate of Yale Law School. He was the Filipino-American to be elected to the California Assembly and will be the first Fil-Am to serve as California’s Attorney General, the governor’s office says.

“I became a lawyer because I saw the law as the best way to make a positive difference for the most people, and it would be an honor of a lifetime to serve as the attorney for the people of this great state,” Bonta said in a statement.

Before being elected to California’s 18th State Assembly District in 2012, Bonta worked for nearly a decade in the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office. He also ran for local office in Alameda County.

California’s previous attorney general, Xavier Becerra, left for a cabinet position in the Biden Administration.

Bonta’s selection comes after several names were floated for the position, including Sacramento mayor Darrell Steinberg. According to a report in Politico, Newsom called Steinberg Tuesday night telling him he would not be picked.