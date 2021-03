Question of the Day - 3/22We close out a Monday show with Tina's Question of the Day: Grilled Cheese and ___________? Have a great Monday everyone, thanks for watching today! See you tomorrow morning at 4:30, we promise it'll be sousaphone-free (at least we think so)!

Wiki Who? - 3/22Apparently, all of the 10am hour content today is being provided by John, because NOW he's here with Wiki Who?, where he brings us nuggets of trivia from the wikipedia pages of the famous, and sometimes, infamous. Today, he's got three 2020 Academy Award nominees, Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman, and Viola Davis. Play along with us!

Will It Air Fry? - Donuts are Done!Well, we're back from the commercial break, and the donuts are done! Now to lavishly add the butter and cinnamon sugar, and we've got donuts! They're not super sweet, but they're good! (Editor's Note: I tried one, they're good!)

Will It Air Fry? - John Makes "Donuts"It's a tasty game we love to play, it's "Will It Air Fry?" Well, technically, you can air fry anything, but will it taste good? John's making donuts, let's get started!

Gluten For Punishment BreadsMelissa Lea from Gluten for Punishment joins Tina to show us what she's making for Scarlata Farms Cellar in Tracy! WE LOVE BREAD!

