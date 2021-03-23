RIO LINDA (CBS13) — The district attorney’s office says a woman was arrested at a Rio Linda home on Tuesday in connection to a suspected EDD fraud ring that also allegedly involves seven inmates.

Authorities executed the arrest warrant around 7 a.m. at the 1400 block of I Street property.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the woman arrested is suspected of fraudulently receiving over $120,000 from California EDD.

A total of seven state inmates have also been linked to the case, the DA’s office says. Two inmates, one from Sacramento County and the other from Southern California, have already had new charges filed against them.

More charges are coming, the DA’s office says, and prosecutors are still looking for any other people who were possibly involved in the alleged fraud ring.

The woman arrested is the wife of the Sacramento County inmate, the DA’s office noted.

No names have been released at this point, but the DA’s office also noted that some of the inmates involved appear to have gang affiliations.