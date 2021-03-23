SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bill aimed at cracking down on deadly fentanyl overdoses hit a major roadblock Tuesday, leaving a lot of parents furious.

The bill which is known as “Alexandra’s Law” stalled in committee today. It would have charged those who knowingly sell deadly pills with murder.

Supporters say lawmakers’ failure to act not only allows the fentanyl epidemic to grow but puts countless lives in danger.

The bill was named after 20-year-old Alexandra Capelouto, a college student who died of drug poisoning while she was home for the holidays.

Her father, Matt, was among the dozens of supporters who turned out at the state capitol ahead of today’s hearing with the Public Safety Committee where the bill was discussed.

“These senators inside there, by not passing this bill forward, have sided with the drug dealers,” said Capelouto. “They condone this activity. They’re saying it’s okay for drug dealers to maliciously peddle poison for profit.”

Capelouto says he won’t let today’s vote deter him and that he is committed to arming law enforcement with what he calls a “critical tool” in holding drug dealers accountable.

We reached out to the bill’s author Senator Melissa Melendez.

We’re told she’s re-grouping with the victims’ parents and has no intention of giving up on the issue.