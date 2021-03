Sojourner Truth African Heritage MuseumTHE SOJOURNER TRUTH AFRICAN HERITAGE MUSEUM JUST RECEIVED MAJOR FUNDING.. AND BECAUSE OF THE DONATIONS HAS EXPANDED THEIR 800 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY -- TO OVER 25-HUNDRED SQUARE FEET!

13 hours ago

Friday Dance Party! - 3/19We dance into the weekend with a Friday Dance Party! Thanks for watching, make sure you tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for the weekend show!

Question of the Day - 3/19We wrap up a Friday show with Court's Question of the Day: What makes you laugh these days?

Spicy Poke Bowls With Chef J!It's a classic Hawaiian dish you can make at home! Jordan is making spicy poke bowls in the Good Day Kitchen!

Little Rose BowtiqueA local mom is creating handmade blankets and bows to dress up your little ones! Faith Lewin joins us to tell us about her Little Rose Bowtique!

