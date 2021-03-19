AUBURN (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested a Sacramento man wanted in connection with a series of thefts from Target stores throughout the area.

On Monday at 8:45 p.m., Target loss prevention officers called Placer County sheriff’s deputies after they saw two people loading electronics into baskets and trying to leave through an emergency exit. Officers caught one suspect identified as 24-year old Kodi Trewartha of Sacramento. He was wanted in connection with nine other thefts from Target stores in the region.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Department says Trewartha had attempted to steal approximately $3,000 worth of massage guns and Fitbits.

Trewartha was arrested on charges of grand theft, and conspiracy.

The second suspect ran off with three Theragun Mini muscle massage guns, a JBL Party Box 100 speaker, a bed sheet set, and a black laundry tote. The total amount is over $950.

The other suspect is described as a white male wearing all black and had on a gray baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Roseli at (530) 889-7873. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) to leave an anonymous tip.