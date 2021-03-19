PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – One person is dead and another person badly injured following a head-on crash in Placer County.

Around 6:11 a.m. on Friday, two vehicles — a Subaru driven by a male, and a Ford F-150 driven by a woman — collided head-on on Placer Hills Road near Pinewood Way just, south of Meadow Vista in Placer County.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Department, the Subaru was headed south on Placer Hills Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the truck.

The female in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as a 59-year-old woman from Meadow Vista. The male driver was transported to a local hospital. Police have not released the identity of either driver.

The area was closed to traffic as CHP officers investigated the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.