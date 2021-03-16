SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The owner of an exotic car is looking at a hefty repair bill after they crashed their car in East Sacramento.
CHP officers say they responded to the report of a solo-vehicle crash over the weekend, and when they arrived, they found that a red Lamborghini had left the road and driven part-way up the guy wire of a power pole, coming to rest on its rear bumper. The driver was still in their seat, apparently in an effort not to destabilize the car.
Along with having damage to its bumper, the car was missing its left-front tire and the airbags had been deployed. The front of the car was over six feet above the ground.
Fortunately, the driver and passenger did not sustain serious injuries, says the CHP.