SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – Officers are looking for clues that could explain the death of a man found along a country road outside of Fairfield last week.

On Friday at 9:45 a.m., the CHP was notified of a possible hit-and-run crash on Abernathy Road, north of Andrews Lane. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who was later declared deceased.

Officers say they have few details in the case and are asking for information from anyone who might have information relevant to the case.

If you were in the area of Abernathy Road on Friday at approximately 6 p.m, you’re asked to call the CHP Solano Area at (707) 428-2100 or the CHP’s non-emergency public access number at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).