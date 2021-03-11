AUBURN (CBS13) — Deputies have arrested a San Francisco woman suspected of buying expensive electronics from the Auburn Best Buy store with a fraudulent gift card.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says store employees called to report the fraud on Monday.

Employees say the woman first used the fraudulent electronic gift card to buy a MacBook worth over $1,700. They didn’t realize the fraud until after she bought the computer.

The woman then came back into the store a second time, employees say, and tried to buy another MacBook. That’s when deputies were called.

Deputies soon responded to the scene and contacted the suspect. She was identified as 25-year-old San Francisco resident Xiaohui Xu. Several unopened boxes of high-priced electronics were also found in her car, deputies say.

Investigators say the receipts showed that the items were bought from several Best Buy stores with fraudulent gift cards.

Xu has been arrested and is now facing charges of identity theft, grand theft, burglary, possession of stolen property and fraudulent use of an access card.