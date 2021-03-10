NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead in a car near a North Highlands-area intersection late Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded a little before 6 p.m. near Madison Avenue and Harrison Street to investigate a shooting. A caller had reported hearing gunshots, then seeing a car with bullet holes.

Other callers also reported seeing someone inside the car unresponsive, the sheriff’s office says.

At the scene, deputies found a man slumped over in the driver’s seat. Medics soon pronounced the man dead.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.

Exactly what to the man being shot is unclear at this point. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (916) 874-5115.